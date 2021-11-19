Logo
China Evergrande resumes construction on 63 projects in Pearl River delta
FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

19 Nov 2021 01:04PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 02:03PM)
BEIJING: Debt-laden real estate developer China Evergrande has resumed construction of 63 projects in the southern Pearl River delta, a regional subsidiary said on Friday (Nov 19).

The projects span 15 sites from the city of Guangzhou to locations in Foshan, Qingyuan, Yangjiang and Zhaoqing, the subsidiary said on its account on social media app WeChat.

The company will "speed up and conquer difficulties" in the next stage, to ensure the projects are delivered on time and in line with standards of quality, it added.

Source: Reuters

