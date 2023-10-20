China Evergrande revises terms of proposed restructuring

New: You can now listen to articles.
China Evergrande Group on Friday said it is revising the terms of a proposed restructuring to meet the demand of creditors.
The scheme sanction hearings for Hong Kong CEG-class debt holders and the TJ scheme have been vacated, while the hearing of the company's application to the U.S. bankruptcy court scheduled to be held on Oct. 25 will be adjourned, Evergrande said.
Source: Reuters
