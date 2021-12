HONG KONG : China Evergrande Group said on Thursday in its Wechat account that 91.7per cent of its national projects have resumed construction after three months of effort.

Company Chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Richard Pullin)