Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Evergrande says directors fell 'below standards' in property unit probe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Evergrande says directors fell 'below standards' in property unit probe

China Evergrande says directors fell 'below standards' in property unit probe

FILE PHOTO: The logo of China Evergrande is seen at China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong, China December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

15 Feb 2023 10:43PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 11:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Property developer China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday an independent committee found its directors fell "below standards" through their involvement in diverting loans secured by unit Evergrande Property Services to the group.

Evergrande said it was in talks with the unit to repay the funds involved. In July 2022, Evergrande revealed deposits of about 13.4 billion yuan (US$1.96 billion) belonging to the property unit were used as collateral for pledge guarantees by the group.

Evergrande's chief executive and finance chief stepped down when their involvement was unearthed in a preliminary probe.

The independent committee, composed of Evergrande's independent directors to look into the pledge guarantees, noted some employees failed to exercise independent judgement in approving transactions driven by senior executives.

The committee recommended Evergrande appoint an advisor to review its internal controls mechanisms.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.