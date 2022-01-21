Logo
China Evergrande says it is hiring more advisers to help deal with debt
A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, Jan 10, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/David Kirton)

21 Jan 2022 08:29AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 08:44AM)
SHANGHAI: China Evergrande Group said on Friday (Jan 21) that it was hiring more financial and legal advisers to help it with demands from creditors, after a key group of its international creditors threatened to take legal action if it did not show more urgency.

The company said in a stock market statement that it was proposing to engage China International Capital and BOCI Asia as financial advisers, and Zhong Lun Law Firm as legal adviser.

On Thursday, the creditor group, represented by law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Moelis, said it was ready to take "all necessary actions" to defend members' rights after a lack of engagement by the firm at the heart of China's property crisis.

Evergrande is the world's most-indebted property company, with more than US$300 billion in total liabilities, which include nearly US$20 billion of international bonds all deemed to be in default after a run of missed payments late last year.

Source: Reuters/dv

