Indebted property developer China Evergrande on Monday sought more time from overseas creditors to formulate a debt restructuring plan that benefits all stakeholders and urged them not to take any 'radical' legal actions.

The company is at the forefront of China's property sector crisis with over $300 billion in liabilities.

