China Evergrande to sell interest in Crystal City Project for $575 million
FILE PHOTO: The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

30 Mar 2022 07:32AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 07:32AM)
China Evergrande Group will sell its interest in the Crystal City Project for 3.66 billion yuan ($575.45 million), according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Wednesday.

The asset to be disposed is the state-owned construction land-use right for the group's Crystal City Project, which is under construction, and the ownership right to the buildings under construction, the filing added.

($1 = 6.3602 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

