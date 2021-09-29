China Evergrande to sell US$1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm

HONG KONG: Cash-strapped China Evergrande said on Wednesday (Sep 29) it plans to sell a 9.99 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) stake it owns in Shengjing Bank to a state-owned asset management company as it scrambles to raise funds.

Shengjing Bank had demanded that all net proceeds from the disposal be applied to settle the relevant financial liabilities of the group due to Shengjing Bank, Evergrande said.

That requirement suggests that Evergrande, which missed a bond interest payment last week, will be unable to use the funds for other purposes such as another interest payment to offshore bondholders of US$47.5 million due on Wednesday.

The payment deadline is being closely watched by investors as the developer's next big test in public markets.

Evergrande has rapidly become China's biggest corporate headache as it teeters between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or the less likely prospect of a bailout by Beijing.