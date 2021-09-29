China Evergrande to sell US$1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm

HONG KONG: Cash-strapped China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday (Sep 29) it plans to sell a 9.99 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) stake it owns in Shengjing Bank to a state-owned asset management company as it scrambles to raise funds.

After missing a bond interest payment last week, Evergrande faces a big test on Wednesday with the deadline of another coupon payment of US$47.5 million that investors are watching closely.

Evergrande has rapidly become China's biggest corporate headache as it teeters between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or the less likely prospect of a bailout by Beijing.

The 1.75 billion shares, representing 19.93 per cent of the issued share capital of the bank, will be sold for 5.70 yuan apiece to Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group, a state-owned enterprise involved in capital and asset management, China Evergrande said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Shenyang Shengjing's stake in the bank will be increased to 20.79 per cent after the deal to become the bank’s largest shareholder.