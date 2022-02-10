Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Evergrande set to open up 1.8 per cent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Evergrande set to open up 1.8 per cent

China Evergrande set to open up 1.8 per cent

FILE PHOTO: A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China January 10, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

10 Feb 2022 09:38AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 09:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shares of China Evergrande Group were set to open up 1.8 per cent on Thursday (Feb 10) after the chairman of the world's most indebted property developer said it would resume construction fully, and ruled out fire sales.

Shares were set to open at HK$1.70, their highest since Jan 28. That compared to a gain of 0.9 per cent in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a rise of 1.8 per cent in Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index.

China Evergrande needs to clear its debt by fully restoring construction and sales activities and not by selling assets on the cheap, its chairman told an internal meeting, vowing to complete half of pre-sold homes this year.

Related:

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

China Evergrande Group

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us