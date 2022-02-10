China Evergrande set to open up 1.8 per cent

Shares of China Evergrande Group were set to open up 1.8 per cent on Thursday (Feb 10) after the chairman of the world's most indebted property developer said it would resume construction fully, and ruled out fire sales.

Shares were set to open at HK$1.70, their highest since Jan 28. That compared to a gain of 0.9 per cent in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a rise of 1.8 per cent in Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index.

China Evergrande needs to clear its debt by fully restoring construction and sales activities and not by selling assets on the cheap, its chairman told an internal meeting, vowing to complete half of pre-sold homes this year.