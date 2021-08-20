China Evergrande set to open up 2.2per cent after it says will maintain stability

HONG KONG : Shares of China Evergrande Group are set to open 2.2per cent higher after the Chinese property developer said it would maintain operations and markets stability, a day after its executives were summoned by regulators.

China's central bank and banking and insurance regulator said they had summoned the indebted company's executives to a meeting on Thursday, urging them to actively diffuse debt risks.

Evergrande Group said on Friday it would maintain the stability of its operations and resolve debt risks, and maintain real estate and financial market stability.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)