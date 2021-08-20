Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Evergrande set to open up 2.2per cent after it says will maintain stability
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Evergrande set to open up 2.2per cent after it says will maintain stability

China Evergrande set to open up 2.2per cent after it says will maintain stability

FILE PHOTO: A logo of China Evergrande Group is displayed at a news conference on the property developer's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip//File Photo

20 Aug 2021 09:34AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 09:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Shares of China Evergrande Group are set to open 2.2per cent higher after the Chinese property developer said it would maintain operations and markets stability, a day after its executives were summoned by regulators.

China's central bank and banking and insurance regulator said they had summoned the indebted company's executives to a meeting on Thursday, urging them to actively diffuse debt risks.

Evergrande Group said on Friday it would maintain the stability of its operations and resolve debt risks, and maintain real estate and financial market stability.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us