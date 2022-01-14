Logo
China Evergrande set to rise 1.9per cent after bond payment extension
FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

14 Jan 2022 09:34AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 09:29AM)
HONG KONG : Shares of China Evergrande Group are set to open up 1.9per cent on Friday after the developer secured a crucial approval from onshore bondholders to delay payments on one of its bonds as more developers race to avert defaults.

That compared to a 1per cent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a 0.7per cent gain in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index.

The embattled property developer's main unit Hengda Real Estate Group has reached an agreement with bondholders to delay payments for a 4.5 billion yuan (US$707.52 million) onshore bond, Hengda said in a filing on Thursday.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

