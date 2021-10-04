China Evergrande share trading halted in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Trading in shares of heavily indebted China Evergrande was suspended on Monday (Oct 4), days after some bondholders said the property developer at the centre of jitters over China's financial system had missed a second key bond interest payment.

Shares of its unit Evergrande Property Services Group were also suspended, the Hong Kong stock exchange said. The bourse didn't say why trading in the companies' stock had been halted, and it was unclear who had initiated the suspension.

With liabilities stretching into hundreds of billions of dollars, equal to 2 per cent of China's gross domestic product, Evergrande has sparked concerns its woes could spread through the financial system and reverberate around the world. Initial worries have eased somewhat after China's central bank vowed to protect homebuyers' interests.