Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a No Entry traffic sign near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

28 Dec 2021 09:54AM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 10:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Shares in China Evergrande Group jumped more than 8per cent on Tuesday morning after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work.

Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months.

Evergrande, grappling with over US$300 billion in liabilities and at risk of becoming China's biggest ever default, has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares.

The firm missed a deadline to pay offshore coupons worth US$82.5 million earlier this month, threatening to trigger cross-default on its roughly US$19 billion of international bonds.

Fitch and S&P downgraded Evergrande to "restricted default" and "selective default" respectively following the missed payment.

Evergrande has new coupon payments worth US$255 million due on Tuesday for its June 2023 and 2025 notes.

As of 0200 GMT, Evergrande shares were trading up 7.4per cent at HKUS$1.59, a one-week high, while the Hang Seng Index eased 0.4per cent.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us