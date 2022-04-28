China Evergrande targets sales of US$152 million in Golden Week holiday

HONG KONG: Embattled China Evergrande Group is targeting sales of 1 billion yuan (US$152.26 million) during China's Golden Week holiday, a person with knowledge of the matter said, as the property developer offers apartments at discounts nationwide.

With US$300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has been struggling to resume construction work and deliver homes to buyers, saying this month that building had resumed at 95 per cent of its projects.

It is offering special discounts on 10,000 apartments across 413 projects to push sales in the holiday period, its Pearl River Delta business unit said in a WeChat post last week, without elaborating.

In 2021, Evergrande recorded contracted sales of 443 billion yuan, down 39 per cent from the previous year. It did not reveal a 2022 sales target and has stopped disclosing monthly sales since September.