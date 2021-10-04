China Evergrande trading halt spurs asset sale speculation

HONG KONG: Shares of distressed developer China Evergrande and its profitable property management unit were suspended from trade in Hong Kong on Monday (Oct 4), sparking speculation about a possible asset divestment at the cash-strapped company.

Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as a crackdown on debt leaves it unable to refinance US$305 billion in liabilities.

The Hong Kong stock exchange gave no reason for the suspension of Evergrande or of shares in its unit Evergrande Property Services Group and it was unclear who initiated the suspension. Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But speculation soon turned to an asset sale and the move also seemed to rekindle broader market concerns about the risk of contagion or of a hit to China's property sector and the broader economy if Evergrande collapses or is liquidated at rock-bottom prices.

"Looks like the property management unit is the easiest to dispose in the grand scheme of things, indicative of the company trying to generate near term cash," said OCBC analyst Ezien Hoo.

"I'm not sure this necessarily means that the company has given up on surviving, especially as selling an asset means they are still trying to raise cash to pay the bills."

Beijing has prodded government-owned firms and state-backed property developers to purchase some of Evergrande's assets, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week.

Chinese property group Hopson Development said in a statement on Monday it had suspended trading in its shares, pending an announcement related to a major acquisition of a Hong Kong-listed firm and a possible mandatory offer.

It was unclear whether the deal was related to Evergrande Group, and Hopson did not respond to a request for further comment. However, Hopson stands in good stead compared with other property developers, owning more assets than liabilities, improving profit in the first half and paying a dividend.

Shares of Hopson, which has a market value of HK$60.4 billion (US$7.8 billion), have jumped 40 per cent so far this year and it was rated B+ by Fitch in June.

Evergrande's property development unit was also profitable in the first half of 2021 and revenue rose compared with a year earlier.