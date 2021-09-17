A property titan in crisis: What went wrong at China’s Evergrande and what's next

SINGAPORE: It narrowly averted a cash crunch last year but Evergrande, one of China’s biggest real estate developer, is now teetering on the brink of bankruptcy again.

The cash-strapped property titan has warned that it may not be able to meet its staggering debts of more than US$300 billion – an amount that makes it the world’s most indebted real estate company.

This has stirred panic among many contractors and suppliers, bond-holders as well as home buyers who have made downpayments for now-stalled property projects, as seen from the protests outside Evergrande's headquarters in Shenzhen this week.

There are also fears that the demise of one of China’s biggest companies could send ripples across the world’s second-biggest economy.

Here’s what we know so far:

WHO IS EVERGRANDE?

Founded in 1996 by Hui Ka Yan, Evergrande started off as a small local firm in Guangzhou before riding on China’s real estate boom to become the country’s second-biggest developer by sales.

It went public in 2009 in Hong Kong, a move that it described as “providing strong impetus” to its growth.

Evergrande currently owns more than 1,300 projects, mostly residential, in more than 280 Chinese cities, according to the company’s website.

Outside of property development, an all-out diversification in recent years has seen the company extending its reach into media production, healthcare services, mineral water and food, electric car manufacturing, as well as the running of a theme park and football club.

In all, it has 200,000 staff and total assets worth 2.3 trillion yuan, its website said.

WHAT WENT WRONG?

Evergrande has fuelled its expansion primarily through aggressive leverage since the beginning, so much so that its founder Hui is also described as China’s “king of debt” while being known as a property mogul and at one point China’s richest.

This credit-fuelled business strategy has been on shaky grounds, especially after the Chinese authorities announced its “three red lines” policy in last August. This is a trio of metrics on debt that developers have to meet if they want to borrow more.

A new “era of sustained decline” in residential property demand in China is another cause of troubles for highly leveraged developers like Evergrande, said research firm Capital Economics in a note dated Sep 15.

The company had a liquidity scare in September last year when it reportedly sent a letter to the provincial government of Guangdong, warning officials that payments due in January 2021 could cause a liquidity crisis and potentially lead to cross defaults in the broader financial sector.

It managed to avert the crisis after persuading a group of investors to waive their right to force a US$13 billion repayment, said a Bloomberg report.

That same month, Evergrande also kicked off a nationwide sales promotion, offering a 30 per cent discount on all real estate properties, in a bid to boost sales and meet its target of cutting debt by half.

Among other moves to shore up its finances, it listed its property management unit in a US$1.8 billion initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong last December.

It also sold a US$3.4 billion stake in its electric vehicle unit, while unveiling plans to spin off several units such as its online real estate and automobile marketplace Fangchebao.

These proved to be futile as Evergrande said on Tuesday that its asset and equity disposal plans to ease liquidity issues “have not reached expected outcomes”.