China Evergrande's billionaire boss Hui Ka Yan goes from power circles to police surveillance

HONG KONG: Mingling with power brokers at celebrations to mark the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party on Jul 1, 2021, a beaming Hui Ka Yan showed no signs that his company, China Evergrande Group, was facing mounting pressure paying its debts.

Hui, wearing a navy blue suit and open-neck shirt, looked relaxed as he stood on a podium overlooking the festivities in Tiananmen Square, an invitation many considered an official show of support for the billionaire businessman.

A month earlier, the Evergrande group chairman had hosted a rare meeting with more than 1,000 suppliers and was once again flanked by the business elite, as he spoke of his debt deleveraging goals.

Just two years later, Hui, who founded Evergrande in 1996 in the southern city of Guangzhou, is under police surveillance, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday (Sep 27), and his property empire is under growing risk of liquidation.

A person close to Evergrande said Hui had stopped contacting staff over the past few days, while an industry source said he had become totally inaccessible. Both of them declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Spokespersons at Evergrande, the police department in Guangdong province, whose capital is Guangzhou, and the public security ministry did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Evergrande's total liabilities stand at more than US$300 billion, roughly the size of Finland's gross domestic product, and the world's most indebted developer's troubles took a rapid turn for the worse this week.

The company, which has been seeking creditor approval for an offshore debt restructuring plan, said on Sunday it was unable to issue new debt due to an investigation into its main China unit, further complicating its revamp proposal.