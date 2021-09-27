Logo
China Evergrande's electric car unit's shares tumble 23per cent after warning
Business

The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

27 Sep 2021 09:49AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 09:45AM)
HONG KONG : Shares of China Evergrande's electric car unit China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group plunged as much as 23per cent on Monday after it warned it faced an uncertain future unless it got a swift injection of cash and after it said it will not proceed with plans to issue RMB shares.

The warning after the market closed on Friday was the clearest sign yet that the property developer's liquidity crisis is worsening in other parts of its business.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

