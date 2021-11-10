Logo
China Evergrande's EV unit plans US$64 million share sale for vehicles production
10 Nov 2021 08:49AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 08:49AM)
HONG KONG : China Evergrande's electric vehicle unit said on Wednesday it plans to sell HKUS$500 million (US$64.23 million) worth of shares to fund production of new energy cars, including those made by its Hengchi brand.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd plans sale of 174.83 million new shares, or 1.76per cent of the enlarged share capital, at HKUS$2.86 per share in a top-up placement, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday.

(US$1 = 7.7840 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

