China Evergrande's unit reaches agreement with bondholders to delay payments
China Evergrande's unit reaches agreement with bondholders to delay payments

FILE PHOTO: A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China January 10, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

13 Jan 2022 08:14PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 08:11PM)
HONG KONG : China Evergrande Group's main unit Hengda Real Estate Group has reached an agreement with bondholders to delay payments for a 4.5 billion yuan (US$707.52 million) onshore bond, Hengda said in a filing on Thursday.

The company had been seeking a six-month delay for redemption and coupon payments on its 6.98per cent January 2023 bond at a meeting with bondholders held Jan. 7-13. The putable bond gave holders the right to sell them back to the issuer early on Jan. 8.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

