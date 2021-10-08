Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Evergrande's upcoming bond coupon payments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Evergrande's upcoming bond coupon payments

China Evergrande's upcoming bond coupon payments

FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, September 29, 2021. Picture taken September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

08 Oct 2021 06:09PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2021 06:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group missed a dollar bond interest payment deadline this week in one of the clearest indications yet of its dire financial situation.

While the developer does not have any more onshore or offshore bonds maturing this year, it must still make coupon payments for its offshore bonds totalling US$547.57 million by Dec. 28. It is also due to make a 121.8 million yuan (US$18.84 million) coupon payment on an onshore bond on Oct. 19.

Evergrande's next major test in public debt markets will come on Sept. 29, when it is due to make a US$47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5per cent March 2024 dollar bond.

Following is a list of Evergrande's upcoming coupon payments on its onshore and offshore bonds.

Maturity Ccy Outstanding Next Next RIC

amount coupon coupon

date amount

Mar. 29, USD US$1 bln Sept. US$47.5

2024 29, 2021 mln

Apr. 11, USD US$1.45 bln US$68.88

2022 Oct. mln

11, 2021

Apr. 11, USD US$850 mln US$42.5

2023 Oct. mln

11, 2021

Apr. 11, USD US$700 mln US$36.75

2024 Oct. mln

11, 2021

Oct. 19, CNY 2.1 bln Oct. 19, 121.8

2025 yuan 2021 mln yuan

Jan. 30, USD US$300 mln Oct. 30, US$14.25

2022 2021 mln

Nov. 6, USD US$645 mln US$41.93

2022 Nov. mln

6, 2021

Nov. 6, USD US$590 mln US$40.56

2023 Nov. mln

6, 2021

Jun. 28, USD US$1.34 bln Dec. 28, US$50.43

2023 2021 mln

Jun. 28, USD US$4.68 bln Dec. 28, US$204.77

2025 2021 mln

(US$1 = 6.4662 Chinese yuan)

(This story corrects coupon dates in table to Oct. 11 from Oct. 12 and to Nov. 6 from Nov. 8)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Nick Zieminski and Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us