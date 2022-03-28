China to exempt some small business rents for six months: state asset regulator

BEIJING : China will exempt some small and home businesses in the service sector from paying rent to central government-owned firms in order to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, China's state asset regulator said on Monday.

Small and home businesses in mid to high-risk COVID-19 areas are eligible for rent exemption for six months, and those in other regions are eligible for three months rent exemption, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)