China to expand cross-border trade and investment in pilot zones
FILE PHOTO:The building of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) is pictured in Beijing, China, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

04 Jan 2022 05:49PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 05:47PM)
SHANGHAI : China's foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday it will relax cross-border trade and investment rules in several domestic pilot zones, while stepping up risk control over capital flows.

Companies in the pilot zones - in Shanghai, Guangdong, Hainan and Zhejiang - will get more freedom to borrow money from overseas, and to experiment with cross-border asset transfer businesses, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on its website.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

