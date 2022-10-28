China expands list of sectors for foreign investment, focusing on manufacturing

BEIJING: China's state planner on Friday (Oct 28) issued the 2022 list of sectors for foreign investment, which has been expanded to encourage foreign capital to flow into manufacturing sectors in a bid to improve industrial and supply chains.

The new list, with the number of industries expanding to 519 from 480 in the last publication of eligible sectors in 2020, came after President Xi Jinping called on China to "win the battle" in core technologies during the recently concluded Communist Party Congress.

Still focusing on manufacturing sectors, the new version list remains a "key move to stabilise foreign investment under the current situation," said a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Friday.

"It is not only conducive to promoting a high-level opening up and accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, but also to further stabilising foreign investment, optimising the investment structure and boosting foreign investors' expectations and confidence."

China's foreign direct investment rose 15.6 per cent from a year earlier in the first nine months of the year to 1 trillion yuan (US$138.12 billion) after 16.4 per cent growth in January-August, the Ministry of Commerce spokesperson told a news conference on Thursday.