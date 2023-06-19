Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China expected to release supportive NEV policy measures 'in coming days' - state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China expected to release supportive NEV policy measures 'in coming days' - state media

China expected to release supportive NEV policy measures 'in coming days' - state media

A staff member hooks up a charging cable to an electric vehicle (EV) at a charging station in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

19 Jun 2023 12:42PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China is expected to release policy measures in the coming days that will promote development of the new-energy vehicle (NEV) sector, state media reported on Monday.

Without elaborating on the specifics of the pro-NEV measures, the China Securities Journal article mentioned a cabinet meeting on June 2, which highlighted a push for the policy measures intended to promote the NEV sector.

The article also referred to remarks by a spokesperson with the country's top economic planner at a press conference on Friday that detailed efforts to push for NEV development.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.