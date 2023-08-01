China imposes export curbs on critical metals, drones

BEIJING: Chinese controls on exports of two metals critical to making semiconductors came into force on Tuesday (Aug 1), a day after Beijing imposed curbs on the foreign sales of some drones.

The Biden administration has in recent months stepped up measures to restrict Chinese companies access to the most advanced semiconductors.

China, which seeks to become self-sufficient in semiconductor design, says those measures are aimed at maintaining US supremacy in the field.

From Tuesday, Chinese companies seeking to export gallium or germanium will need to obtain a licence, according to a directive from the Ministry of Commerce.

Under the new rules, they will also need to provide information on the final recipient and give details about their end use.

China accounts for 94 per cent of the world's production of gallium -- used in integrated circuits, LEDs and photovoltaic panels - according to a report by the European Union published this year.

For germanium, essential for fibre optics and infrared, China makes up 83 per cent of production.

The export curbs "send a clear signal that China holds all of the power in this dangerous game", analyst James Kennedy told AFP, calling the curbs "an unambiguous message" to the United States.

"If the US chooses further escalation, China's next response will have consequences."

For now, he said, China "aims to cause a minimum of damage" to the United States, because their needs in gallium and germanium are "low" and the metals can be acquired elsewhere.

The measures come as the Biden administration mulls fresh curbs on Chinese access to high-tech chips, as well as on outbound US investments in China.