China's exports, imports tumble sharply in Dec, cloud 2023 growth outlook

BEIJING: China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, while imports also tumbled again as surging COVID-19 infections and a property downturn weighed heavily on domestic demand, highlighting risks to the country's economic recovery this year.

Exports had been one of the few bright spots in the world's second-largest economy during the pandemic but deteriorated rapidly since late 2022 as consumers overseas slashed spending in response to central banks' aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation.

That weakness is expected to continue well into the new year as the global economy teeters on the brink of recession, but China's imports are expected to slowly recover in coming months after the government's abrupt dismantling of strict COVID-19 measures in December paved the way for the economy to reopen, releasing pent-up demand.

"The outlook for exports remains weak, given the combination of slowing global growth and an ongoing consumer shift from goods towards services," said Lloyd Chan, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

"Moreover, US export controls on semiconductor-related equipment will be a key drag."