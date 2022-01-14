China exports surge in 2021 as global demand picks up

BEIJING: Chinese exports surged in 2021 on solid global demand as countries reopened, official data showed Friday (Jan 14), bumping its overall trade surplus to a record high and providing a much-needed boost to the stuttering economy, but officials warned of headwinds.

The world's second-biggest economy saw a quick rebound from the coronavirus last year - after cases first surfaced in a central city in late 2019 - allowing factories to operate and feed global appetite for electronics and medical supplies.

That led to a 29.9 per cent spike in exports last year, helping push the annual trade surplus to US$676 billion, customs data showed.

The surge came on the back of an uptick in shipments of mechanical and electronic products, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen said.

Although China "handed in a dazzling report card" in the face of challenges, Li told reporters Friday that the economy "faces triple pressures of demand contraction, supply shock and weakening expectations".

Imports increased 30.1 per cent last year.