China's exports tumble in May as global demand falters

BEIJING: China's exports shrank much faster than expected in May and imports fell, albeit at a slower pace, as manufacturers struggled to find demand abroad and domestic consumption remained sluggish.

Exports from the world's second-largest economy fell 7.5 per cent year-on-year in May, the biggest decline since January and swinging from 8.5 per cent growth in April. Imports contracted at a slower pace, dropping 4.5 per cent, a slower pace of decline 7.9 per cent than the previous month.

The figures compared with a Reuters poll that showed economists forecast a much smaller 0.4 per cent decline in exports and an 8.0 per cent fall in imports.

The poor export performance reflects weak demand for Chinese goods as does the weak import performance as China brings in parts and materials from abroad to assemble finished products for export.

South Korean data last week showed shipments to China slid 20.8 per cent in May, marking a full year of monthly declines, with Korean semiconductor exports dropping 36.2 per cent, suggesting weak demand for components for final manufacture.