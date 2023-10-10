Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China-exposed European stocks rise after report of new stimulus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China-exposed European stocks rise after report of new stimulus

China-exposed European stocks rise after report of new stimulus

FILE PHOTO: The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

10 Oct 2023 05:11PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : China-exposed European stocks rose on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported China is looking to increase its budget deficit for 2023, part of a new round of stimulus to help the economy.

Miners Anglo American , Antofagasta and Glencore, and financial services companies Standard Chartered and Prudential all rose 3-5 per cent.

Stephane Ekolo, global equity strategist at TFS Derivatives, said the news was "absolutely" driving price action in European assets.

"When China sneezes, the world catches a cold, so a new potential stimulus is seen as a positive catalyst," Ekolo said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.