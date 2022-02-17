Logo
China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Chinese applications is seen in front of a displayed Indian flag and a "Banned app" sign in this illustration picture taken July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

17 Feb 2022 03:36PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 03:36PM)
BEIJING : China on Thursday expressed serious concerns regarding India's ban of Chinese apps over security reasons, adding that it hopes India would treat all foreign investors, including Chinese firms, in a transparent, fair and non-discriminatory manner.

"We hope India can take concrete measures to maintain the sound development momentum of bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Gao Feng, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.

India has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese, government sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

