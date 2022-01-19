Logo
China to extend preferential taxes for some companies- state media
FILE PHOTO: China's national flag flutters at a business district in Beijing, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

19 Jan 2022 07:44PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 07:45PM)
BEIJING : China will extend preferential taxes for companies in the technology, venture capital, medical and education sectors to the end of 2023, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

Tech incubators and university science parks will continue to enjoy preferential income taxes, while venture capital firms will also get favourable tax treatment when they invest in tech start-ups, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Louise Heavens and Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

