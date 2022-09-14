Logo
China to extend tax relief for small firms, support equipment upgrades
China to extend tax relief for small firms, support equipment upgrades

China to extend tax relief for small firms, support equipment upgrades

Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China, Sep 28, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Jason Lee)

14 Sep 2022 07:44PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 08:02PM)
BEIJING: China will extend tax relief for some small firms, including manufacturers, and take more steps to support equipment upgrades by companies, state media on Wednesday (Sep 14) quoted the Cabinet as saying.

China will support commercial banks' moves to make medium- and long-term loans to support corporate equipment upgrading, state media quoted the cabinet as saying.

The central bank will make low-cost loans via a special relending facility worth 200 billion yuan (US$28.75 billion) to support the initiative, state media said.

Source: Reuters/ta

