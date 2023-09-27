Logo
Business

China extends resource tax concession on shale gas to end-2027
Business

China extends resource tax concession on shale gas to end-2027

China extends resource tax concession on shale gas to end-2027

A natural gas appraisal well of Sinopec is seen behind a treatment pond of drilling waste in Langzhong county, Sichuan province March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo

27 Sep 2023 04:57PM
SINGAPORE : China will extend a resource tax concession for shale gas development to end-2027 to help boost domestic natural gas supplies, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation on Wednesday.

The government will continue a 30 per cent concession to the 6 per cent resource tax for developing shale gas, the ministries said, extending a policy that began in 2018.

China, the world's top energy consumer and the largest greenhouse gases emitter, is looking to boost the use of natural gas as a key bridge fuel to achieve its 2060 carbon-neutral goal.

In 2022, the country produced 24 billion cubic meters of shale gas, mostly from southwestern Sichuan basin, accounting for 11 per cent of total domestic gas output.

Source: Reuters

