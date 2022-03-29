Logo
China Fangda Group aims to take over state-owned Anyang Iron & Steel Group
FILE PHOTO: A poster showing Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen in front of the Xinyuan Steel plant in Anyang, Henan province, China, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

29 Mar 2022 07:04PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 07:04PM)
BEIJING : A unit of privately-owned Chinese firm Liaoning Fangda Group has offered to buy an 80per cent stake in state-backed Anyang Iron & Steel Group, the listed arm of Anyang said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Jiangxi Fangda Steel Group Co Ltd has submitted an application and deposit to the Henan Zhongyuan Property Rights Exchange, as part of its offer of at least 11 billion yuan ($1.73 billion) for the 80per cent stake, according to the Henan exchange and a statement by Anyang Iron and Steel Co Ltd.

Anyang Group, the top steelmaker in China's central Henan province with annual steel capacity of 10 million tonnes, has been planning ownership reform after China called for further consolidation of its mammoth ferrous sector.

It signed a letter of intent with Jiangsu-based private steelmaker Shagang Group in May 2021, before the local government decided on a public listing of its 80per cent stake last November.

Jiangxi Fangda, which also owns Shanghai-listed Fangda Special Steel, has capacity to make around 20 million tonnes of steel products per year.

The result of the stake transfer in Anyang Group is pending further negotiation and could lead to changes in the listed Anyang Iron and Steel's ownership, the filing said.

China had pledged to speed up mergers and acquisitions in the steel sector and expects its top 10 steel producers to account for 60per cent of the country's total steel output, up from 37per cent in end-2020.

($1 = 6.3650 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Source: Reuters

