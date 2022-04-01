China's farmers face fertiliser crunch as COVID-19 measures hamper deliveries

BEIJING: China's COVID-19 curbs are disrupting the supply of fertiliser to the country's northeastern bread basket just a month away from spring planting, threatening this year's corn and soybean crops if not resolved soon.

Farmers typically have fertiliser prepared in early April before applying to fields later in the month during planting. But China's worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic began two years ago have triggered strict controls on movement of people and goods, sharply slowing deliveries.

Fertiliser producers, dealers, analysts and associations said rules requiring truck drivers to take COVID-19 tests every 24 hours, a need to obtain special passes to deliver goods and factory suspensions due to local COVID-19 cases are all contributing to tight supplies.

"Production of nitrogen fertiliser and fertiliser preparation for spring planting has been greatly affected," the China Nitrogen Fertilizer Industry Association said this week.

Jilin, China's second-largest corn-growing province, is among the hardest hit after the local government banned movement of people across the provincial border, and within, from Mar 14 as COVID-19 cases hit thousands daily.

"Fertiliser supply here couldn't be tighter," said a Jilin-based dealer surnamed Yan, who is short more than 2,000 tonnes of the critical crop nutrient for his customers.

The bottleneck comes on top of record fertiliser prices, driven up by strong global demand, high energy costs and sanctions on major producers Russia and Belarus.

Despite efforts by Beijing to cool prices, China's wholesale fertiliser index (CFCI) is 40 per cent higher than a year ago.

That had discouraged many dealers from building stocks in recent months, catching them short in their busiest sales period.