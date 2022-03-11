China Feb new bank loans fall to 1.23 trln yuan, below forecast

BEIJING : Chinese banks extended 1.23 trillion yuan ($195 billion) in new yuan loans in February, down sharply from January and falling short of analyst expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.49 trillion yuan in February from a record 3.98 trillion yuan the previous month and against 1.36 trillion yuan a year earlier.

Broad M2 money supply grew 9.2per cent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, below an estimate of 9.5per cent in the Reuters poll. M2 grew 9.8per cent in January from a year earlier.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 11.4per cent in February from a year earlier compared with 11.5per cent growth in January. Analysts had expected 11.5per cent growth.

($1 = 6.3199 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Mark Potter)