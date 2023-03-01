China finance minister expects better local government fiscal situation in 2023

BEIJING: China's local government fiscal situation is likely to improve as the economy rebounds this year, though debt risk for some authorities is high and repayment pressure is large, Minister of Finance Liu Kun said on Wednesday (Mar 1).

The world's second-largest economy after that of the United States is stabilising after the lifting of COVID-19 containment measures late last year, with manufacturing activity expanding at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February.

"We have urged some local governments to take the main responsibility, resolve risk associated with government debt and hold the bottom line to avoid systemic risk," Liu said at a news conference in Beijing.

The liability ratio of statutory debt last year was about 50 per cent, a relatively low level by global standards, Liu said.

"The main issue regarding local debt is uneven distribution. Debt risk for some local governments is relatively high and pressure to repay debt is large," the minister said.

Local governments have long been a pump-primer of growth, but declining state land sales revenue has severely eroded their financial power - a situation exacerbated in 2022 by feeble economic growth, weak tax income and crippling COVID-19 curbs.

Amid a protracted property crisis, government land sale revenue slumped 23.3 per cent in 2022.

Liu said the impact of the declining state land sales revenue on local government fiscal expenditure was controllable.

China will expand fiscal spending in an appropriate manner this year and arrange the size of local government special bonds reasonably to drive up investment, the minister said.

An annual parliamentary meeting beginning this weekend is widely expected to produce a 2023 economic growth target and policy strategy.