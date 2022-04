BOAO, China: China’s financial markets are not immune to external shocks and the COVID-19 situation also put more pressure on China's economy, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang said on Friday (Apr 22) in a video speech to the annual Boao Forum for Asia.

Yi said China will provide policy support for the real economy, and the country's money policy will focus on supporting small firms and sectors hit by the COVID-19 outbreaks.