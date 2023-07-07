China fines Ant Group almost US$1 billion as tech crackdown draws to close

BEIJING: Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has been fined almost US$1 billion for "illegal acts", the country's financial regulators said on Friday (Jul 7), adding that a longtime crackdown on tech firms was drawing to a close.

Ant operates Alipay, the world's largest digital payments platform, which boasts hundreds of millions of monthly users in China and beyond.

It was one of the most prominent targets of a sweeping crackdown on the country's booming tech sector.

"In view of the illegal and irregular acts by Ant Group and its affiliates in previous years... (the companies) have been fined 7.123 billion yuan (US$984 million)", the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

The penalty "included the confiscation of illegal income", added the statement, which was also carried by the country's central bank.