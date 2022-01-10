Logo
China fines Bank of East Asia US$2.6 million for violating credit information rules
10 Jan 2022 04:54PM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 04:59PM)
BEIJING: China's central bank said on Monday it fined Hong Kong's Bank of East Asia 16.74 million yuan (US$2.63 million) for violating rules on collecting credit information, a filing showed.

The penalty, which was conducted on Jan 6 but revealed on Monday, did not provide other details, the filing posted on the Shanghai office of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) showed.

China's central bank finalised rules on the management of credit assessment in September, to prevent over-collection and misuse of credit information from individuals and businesses, and imposed requirements on agencies to ensure they protect personal information.

The rules took effect from Jan 1.

 

Source: Reuters

