China fiscal revenue growth accelerates in November

BEIJING : China's fiscal revenue growth quickened in November from October, Reuters calculations based on official data showed on Tuesday, in part as the impact from tax credit rebates fade.

For November alone, fiscal revenue grew 24.6 per cent from a year earlier, faster than a 15.7 per cent gain the previous month, the calculations showed.

For January-November, fiscal revenue rose 6.1 per cent from a year earlier, after excluding the impact of value-added-tax credit rebates.

With the impact of massive tax credit rebates easing, tax revenue grew at a double-digit pace in annual terms in October and November compared with barely showing growth in September.

Tax revenue rose 28.4 per cent year-on-year in November from a 15.2 per cent gain in October and 0.4 per cent rise in September.

The world's second-biggest economy lost more momentum in November with factory output slowing, retail sales declining and exports falling, depressed by COVID-related curbs that brought frequent lockdowns and disrupted production and consumption amid a property market slump.

Off-budget land sales revenue plunged 13.41 per cent year-on-year in November, widening from a 3.78 per cent decline in October, adding to pressures on some local governments that rely on land sales as their main source of income.

Fiscal expenditure rose 4.8 per cent from a year earlier in November from a 8.7 per cent gain in October.

The country's GDP grew just 3 per cent in the first three quarters of the year and is expected to stay around that rate for the full year, well below the official target of "around 5.5 per cent".

China's leaders pledged to shore up the pandemic-stricken economy next year by boosting consumption, supporting the property sector and helping private enterprise, according to an agenda-setting meeting that ended on Friday.

Analysts, however, expect the recovery to be long and bumpy as rising COVID infections disrupt business activities after curbs on movement and testing were abruptly lifted this month.