China food delivery firm Meituan beats revenue estimates amid COVID resurgence
FILE PHOTO: A journalist checks the Starbucks menu on the Meituan app on her phone, during a media event of Starbucks launching a partnership with Meituan, at a Starbucks flagship store in Beijing, China January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

02 Jun 2022 05:30PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 06:07PM)
BEIJING :Chinese food delivery company Meituan surpassed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, despite a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and accompanying restrictions in China restrained its supply and delivery capacity.

Total revenue rose 25 per cent year over year to 46.27 billion yuan ($6.93 billion) for the quarter ended March, compared with analysts' average estimate of 45.04 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Meituan, whose services also include hotel booking and bike-sharing, said its quarterly loss increased to 5.7 billion yuan from a loss of 4.8 billion yuan a year earlier, as the company continued to invest in new initiatives.

Revenue from new initiatives, which include its community e-commerce business Meituan Select, rose 47 per cent year over year to 14.5 billion yuan.

Revenue from its in-store, hotel and travel unit, the sector hit most by strict lockdowns imposed in China since March, stood at 7.6 billion, an increase of 15.8 per cent year on year.

Sales in food delivery, accounting for over half of Meituan's total, increased by 17.4 per cent to 24.2 billion yuan.

Meituan said in its earnings report that its food delivery business was heavily impacted by the strict COVID control measures in March, as "a large number of merchants suspended operations and many of our couriers were quarantined."

($1 = 6.6721 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

