Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China forex reserves rise to $3.18 trln in March
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China forex reserves rise to $3.18 trln in March

China forex reserves rise to $3.18 trln in March

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and Euro banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 Apr 2023 04:24PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2023 04:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's foreign exchange reserves rose in March, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $51 billion to $3.184 trillion last month, compared with $3.149 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and up from $3.133 trillion in February.

The yuan rose 0.86 per cent against the dollar in March, while the dollar fell 2.3 per cent against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 66.50 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of March, up from 65.92 million at end-February.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $131.65 billion at the end of March from $120.28 billion at end-February.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.