Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China forex reserves rise to $3.204 trln in July
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China forex reserves rise to $3.204 trln in July

China forex reserves rise to $3.204 trln in July

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 Aug 2023 04:21PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in July, official data showed on Monday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $11.3 billion to $3.204 trillion last month, compared with $3.200 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.193 trillion in June.

The yuan rose 1.5 per cent against the dollar in July, while the dollar last month fell 1.0 per cent against a basket of other major currencies =USD.

China held 68.69 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of July, up from from 67.95 million ounces the end-June.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $135.36 billion at the end of July from $129.93 billion at end-June.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.