China to fully implement youth employment priority policy

BEIJING: China will fully implement the youth employment priority policy and vigorously explore market-based employment channels, China vice premier Ding Xuexiang said on Thursday (May 11).

China will ensure that the number of college graduates accepted by central-owned and state-owned enterprises is no less than last year, Ding was cited by the official Xinhua news agency as saying.

The government should implement various preferential policies and guide college graduates to find jobs in communities, Ding said.

The latest job-supporting steps come after a recovery in the world's second-largest economy from three years of pandemic lockdowns has been gradual and uneven. Domestic demand is still frail, evidenced by deepening deflationary pressures and tumbling new bank loans.

China's cabinet last month unveiled plans to boost employment, including supporting financial institutions to offer loans to small firms and issuing subsidies to firms that hire college graduates or unemployed young people.