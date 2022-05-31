Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China further expedites cross-border financing for small companies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China further expedites cross-border financing for small companies

China further expedites cross-border financing for small companies

FILE PHOTO: Employees smoke outside the building of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) in Beijing, China, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

31 May 2022 06:04PM (Updated: 31 May 2022 06:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday it would further expedite cross-border financing for high-tech and innovative Chinese companies.

Since 2018, China has launched pilot schemes in nine provinces or cities to allow small, high-tech companies to borrow freely from overseas within a certain quota.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Tuesday that the pilot scheme will be expanded to 17 provinces or cities, and will include innovative small companies, or those with specialties.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us