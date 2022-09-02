China further opens its domestic derivatives market

SHANGHAI :China opened its financial and commodity markets further to foreign investors on Friday, allowing qualified overseas institutions to trade broadly domestic futures and options instruments.

The China Financial Futures Exchange allowed foreign access to stock index options, it said in a statement, while the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) separately said overseas investors can now invest in a range of commodity futures and option products.

ZCE said contracts such as PTA, methanol, sugar and rapeseed oil are among the ones opening up.

China also approved qualified foreign investors to trade futures contracts and options in crude oil, low sulfur fuel oil, rubber and copper, according to Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

Separately, the Dalian Commodity Exchange said key contracts including soybean and iron ore were part of the opening.