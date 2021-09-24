Logo
Chinese gaming firms vow self-regulation amid crackdown on teen addiction
A man plays an online game on a computer at an Internet cafe in Beijing, China, Aug 31, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Florence Lo)

24 Sep 2021 01:51PM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 01:51PM)
BEIJING: More than 200 Chinese gaming companies have pledged to regulate their industry to combat gaming addiction, including through the possible use of facial recognition to identify minors, a state-backed gaming association said on Friday (Sep 24).

The statement, published by the CGIGC gaming association - which is affiliated to the online game publishing regulator National Press and Publication (NPPA) - on its official WeChat account, was signed by 213 companies including Tencent Holdings and NetEase.

China has expressed strong concern over growing video game addiction among its youth and the NPPA last month published new rules that forbid those under 18 from playing video games for more than three hours a week. Companies and investors worry more actions against the industry could be in store.

The companies also pledged to crack down on content that distorts history or promotes "effeminate" behaviour and will also work to prevent breaches of these rules, such as the use of foreign gaming platforms, the CGIGC said.

Tencent in July rolled out a facial recognition function dubbed "midnight patrol" that parents can switch on to prevent children from using adult logins to get around the government curfew.

Source: Reuters/dv

