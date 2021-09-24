Chinese gaming firms vow self-regulation amid crackdown on teen addiction

BEIJING: More than 200 Chinese gaming companies have pledged to regulate their industry to combat gaming addiction, including through the possible use of facial recognition to identify minors, a state-backed gaming association said on Friday (Sep 24).

The statement, published by the CGIGC gaming association - which is affiliated to the online game publishing regulator National Press and Publication (NPPA) - on its official WeChat account, was signed by 213 companies including Tencent Holdings and NetEase.

China has expressed strong concern over growing video game addiction among its youth and the NPPA last month published new rules that forbid those under 18 from playing video games for more than three hours a week. Companies and investors worry more actions against the industry could be in store.